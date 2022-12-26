BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a Christmas miracle! It snowed in Florida.. well, sort of.

On Sunday morning, some parts of the Sunshine State woke up to a rare “white Christmas.”

WESH reported that as a strong cold front passed through Florida over the weekend, sleet fell in multiple towns in Brevard County. The National Weather Service Melbourne confirmed the white Christmas on Twitter.

“The National Weather Service in Melbourne can confirm that sleet, also known as ice pellets, has occurred near the Rockledge, Viera, and Merritt Island areas in Brevard County,” the Weather Service said.

Temperatures dropped below freezing in Central Florida early Sunday morning. The sub-freezing temps plus precipitation meant sleet was possible, the outlet stated.

In the video above, ice pellets can be seen falling on the hood of a car in Port St. John. “It’s a white Christmas!,” someone said in the background.

WESH viewer Tammy Ring sent in a video that showed sleet piling up on the family’s black grill cover.

“Is it snowing? Why is it snowing?!” a girl asked.

In Florida, snowfall is very uncommon, especially in the southern and central parts of the state. WESH reported that with the exception of the state’s most northern regions, the majority of Florida’s main cities have never experienced significant snowfall.

However, traces of it have been documented or airborne flurries have only sometimes been detected.