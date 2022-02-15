PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County community members are mourning the death of Wes Burnham, a man who helped shape Panama City Beach. He was days away from celebrating his 87th birthday.

Burnham moved to Florida from his hometown of Birmingham in the 1970s. He quickly made an impact on the city, best known for building the Edgewater Beach Resort, Edgewater Shopping Center, the Hombre Golf Course, the En Soleil Resort on Thomas Drive, and the Marina Landing Condominium by the Hathaway Bridge.

Burnham was also extremely involved in the community. Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kristopher McLane said the chamber gave Burnham their Pioneer Award in 2008. This is their biggest award for people who really impact the community.

McLane said Burnham was a family man and truly loved watching the city grow.

“His legacy to me will always be just the nicest guy that you could come up to and chat with,” McLane said. “Whether you’d see him on the golf course or at the front table at Firefly, you could truly just go up to him and get to know him. He loved his family, he loved Panama City Beach and he will be missed.”

The family has scheduled the funeral services for Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Church.