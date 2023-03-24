DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A shark spotted in the Gulf of Mexico greeted spring breakers in Destin on Wednesday.

Video taken on March 22 shows the shark approach two girls on boogie boards before turning and swimming away.

The video was taken around 5 p.m. from a condo on the beach just Southeast of Destin Harbor on the Gulf of Mexico Coastline.

The unidentified shark did not cause a scare or a scene for swimmers and beachgoers.

Sharks are native to our region of the coast. The video is a reminder to keep an eye on the water and where you step when enjoying the Emerald Coast beaches.

