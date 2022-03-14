PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Police in Panama City, Florida have found $1.5 million dollars of marijuana, thanks to some UPS employees.

In January, employees at the UPS Store on 23rd Street called police as soon as they noticed three large packages that smelled like marijuana. The boxes had come through the local mailing store for delivery.

“Since I’ve been a member of the police department this is the largest amount of marijuana that has been seized,” Panama City Police Department Corporal Kristain Shaw said.

After the employees called the police, investigators examined the boxes and said they found 190 pounds of marijuana.

“Individuals who are out here selling marijuana at the street level majority of the time those individuals are armed, which leads to violent encounters,” Shaw said. “Those are the individuals that we are targeting and trying to take off the street.”

The next day police, stopped a van driven by 31-year-old Yunqing Wang. When police stopped Wang’s van, they reportedly smelled marijuana. They then found four more large boxes of marijuana in the van.

“It’s exciting to be a part of this investigation where this amount of marijuana has been seized. A lot of the time when we are investigating violent crimes involving drugs, normally it is marijuana involved,” Shaw said. “So not only did we get a large amount of marijuana off the streets, but in return we also make the streets a lot safer at the same time.”

Wang was charged with trafficking marijuana, possessing a counterfeit driver’s license, providing a fake ID to a law enforcement officer, and possession of narcotics equipment.

Investigators said they are still trying to identify where the marijuana came from, where it was headed, and who is involved.