LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk State College students were told to shelter in place on Friday morning.

An alert posted to the college’s Facebook page at 9:30 a.m. said the shelter in place was ordered due to “individuals possibly armed near campus.”

The college gave the “all clear” to the Lakeland campus at 10:15 a.m.

“The alert for Polk State College has been lifted. You may resume your normal activities,” the college wrote on its Facebook page.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said no weapons were found when deputies searched the campus and its parking lots. After speaking with the witness who reported the incident, deputies determined what the caller saw was likely a toy ‘gun’ that fires Orbeez-style water beads.

“We will continue to look into the incident, but there is no indication that a firearm was discharged or displayed,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement to News Channel 8.