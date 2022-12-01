TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — On Nov. 30, 1989, a Clearwater man became the first victim of a serial killer. Aileen Wuornos, originally from Michigan, had been working as a prostitute in Florida after multiple run-ins with the law. Over the next year, Wuornos would kill six more times before being arrested in Volusia County for an outstanding warrant.

Two of her victims were found in Tampa Bay counties, Citrus and Pasco, according to records from the Florida Supreme Court, preserved online by Justia U.S. Law. While not America’s first female serial killer, Wuornos was the first woman to be profiled by the FBI as a serial killer.

Richard Mallory owned an electronics store in Palm Harbor and lived in Clearwater. Wuornos shot Mallory and dumped his car with his wallet, condoms, and an empty bottle of vodka in Ormond Beach on Dec. 1, 1989. His body was found in a junkyard in Daytona Beach two weeks later.

She later confessed to killing six other men while traveling the Florida interstate and working as a prostitute.

Wuornos admitted to killing seven people:

Richard Charles Mallory

David Andrew Spears

Charles Edmund Carskaddon

Peter Abraham Siems

Troy Eugene Burress

Charles Richard “Dick” Humphreys

Walter Jeno Antonio

She was only found guilty of killing six, the body of a seventh victim, Peter Siems, was never found.

FILE–Convicted serial killer Aileen Wuornos waits to testify in the Volusia County courthouse in Daytona Beach, Fla., in this Friday, July 20, 2001, file photo. Wuornos, one of the nation’s first known female serial killers, is competent to fire her attorneys, stop her appeals and accept her death sentence, the Florida Supreme Court ruled Monday, April 1, 2002, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Cosgrove) Serial Killer Aileen Wuornos waves to members of the court and thanks the judge in Ocala, Florida Thursday afternoon February 22, 2001. (AP Photo/Doug Engle)

Wuornos was eventually put on death row. She was executed on Oct. 9, 2002 by lethal injection, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. She’s one of two women who have been executed in the state of Florida. At this time, there are three women on death row in Florida.