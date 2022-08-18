LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A caregiver was arrested she ripped out a disabled patient’s hair, the attorney general’s office announced Wednesday.

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Makala Malcolm.

Investigators said Malcolm dragged an adult with disabilities by the hair to the point of pulling the hair out, leaving a bald spot with redness and blood on the patient’s scalp.

The woman was arrested and faces one count of abuse of an elderly or disabled adult, which is a third-degree felony.

If she is convicted, Malcolm faces up to five years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

“This is appalling,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said. “Caregivers are supposed to nurture their patients, not rip out their hair. Thankfully, my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigators and local law enforcement stopped this suspect before more harm could be done.”