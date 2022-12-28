HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Tennessee man who led authorities on a 50-mile chase through Florida was found dead in his cell in the Holmes County Jail, the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to the HCSO, during a routine security check in the jail, a correctional deputy found Joshua Cornelius, 40, in a confinement cell with a piece of bedding tied around his neck and secured to the other end of the cell door.

The deputy alerted additional deputies, who checked on the inmate and attempted life-saving measures.

EMS was called and after arriving, life-saving measures were continued but were unsuccessful.