WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man wanted by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office was arrested after trying to use a makeshift hideout under a home to escape Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post by WCSO, members of the U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Task Force responded to a house on Dawn Road in DeFuniak Springs for the warrant of Travis Hoose, 36.

When law enforcement arrived, they observed movement in the home, and the lights were suddenly turned off. Further investigation revealed that the suspect attempted to escape through a “hide” in the floor of the bedroom.

Hoose was seen using the crawl space to escape through the back of the house, where he was caught by law enforcement patrolling the perimeter.

“This kind of situation is why the job of a law enforcement officer can be so dangerous,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “However creative they may get, the result will still be the same – with the suspect behind bars.”

Hoose has warrants for lewd and lascivious battery of a child under 16, and failure to obey officer commands to stop, and has other charges including obstruction and violation of parole.

He was taken to the Walton County Jail and is awaiting his first appearance in court.

U.S. Marshals Task Force members on this arrest consisted of Walton, Holmes, and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies.