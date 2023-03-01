PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach leaders reminded the public Wednesday that the “Spring Break” laws have begun and will be “strictly enforced.”

“Our goal is to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for our residents and visitors,” said Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R Talamantez. “You can have fun here without being involved in illegal activities. Be responsible and act within the boundaries of the law. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and understanding.”

Police added, “The following are some of the ordinances that will be strictly enforced:

The consumption or possession of alcohol is not allowed on the sandy beach during the month of March.

Alcohol sales are not permitted after 2 a.m. and until 7 a.m.

Loitering in parking lots or on the shoulder of the roadway is strictly prohibited.

The consumption of alcohol in parking lots and in vehicles is not allowed.

Riding on the exterior of vehicles, including sitting on the edge of window sills and standing up through the sun roof, is strictly prohibited.

Illegal drugs are prohibited.

Loud music which disturbs the peace is prohibited. Music heard more than 25 feet away is illegal.

You must be 21 years of age to possess or drink alcohol.

Violence and fighting is strictly prohibited.

Climbing, jumping from, or throwing things from balconies is not allowed.

No metal shovels are allowed on the sandy beach, and digging holes deeper than two feet is prohibited. Any holes dug should be properly filled in for the safety of all.

VIOLATIONS OF THESE LAWS WILL RESULT IN:

Arrest and at least one night in the County Jail.

A criminal record that will follow you beyond Spring Break.

Up to a $500 fine or imprisonment in the County Jail up to 60 days.

The PCB Police Department would also like to offer some general safety tips for your personal safety.

Only consume alcohol in moderation.

Never leave your drink unattended.

Use the buddy system and never leave your friends.

Always let someone know where you are.

Be vigilant of your surroundings.

Don’t accept anything from someone you don’t know.

If something doesn’t seem right it probably isn’t, so use good judgement.

We encourage all residents and visitors to speak up. If they see something that is not right, say something. For emergencies, dial 911. The PCB Police Department’s non-emergency number is (850) 233-5000.