FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 76-year-old Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly fled a crash site with the other driver hanging onto the hood of her vehicle over the weekend, authorities said.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway for reports of a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon.

While on the way, deputies were told that Cheryl Henderson, 76, was the suspected driver.

Upon arrival, witnesses told deputies that Henderson had been involved in a “minor vehicle crash” with another driver. However, as she drove away from the scene, she allegedly struck another driver and fled onto Belle Terre Parkway while the other driver was still hanging onto her hood.

The sheriff’s office said the victim told deputies they had been involved in an accident with the 76-year-old, but when she refused to stop, the victim used their vehicle to block her from leaving.

Deputies said when the victim stepped out of their car, Henderson allegedly sped up, forcing the victim to jump onto the hood to “avoid being run over.” The woman then sped away with the victim still atop her car.

The victim told deputies that at one point, Henderson had reached an estimated speed of 50 mph while they were on her car. The 76-year-old was stopped about two miles later when she was “forced off the road by another witness.”

“This could have become a deadly incident,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Never hit another person with a car. Thankfully, that victim survived without any serious injuries but I’m sure it had to be a scary moment to the victim holding on to the hood and the other witnesses. She should never be allowed to touch a steering wheel again.”

FCSO said Henderson was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Center, where she was later released on a $20,000.