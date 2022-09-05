PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local authorities are still looking for a man lost in the woods in Panama City.

It started when a man called the dispatch center in distress, saying he got lost while going on a Saturday afternoon hike.

Police say they were able to get partial location from the phone call, directing them to a wooded area near Pipeline Road and Country Lake Drive.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office brought out its helicopter while deputies were on the ground trying to guide him out over the phone.

The man’s cell phone battery died, but the search continued until nightfall.

Deputies began searching again first thing Sunday morning, but the helicopter could not be deployed until later in the afternoon because of wet weather.

Lieutenant Andy Husar said they are going to up their search efforts Monday morning.

“We’re going to call the search for this evening other than having a couple deputies in the area and then tomorrow morning we are going to bring the posse out and start searching by horseback because on horseback they can cover a lot more ground.”

Husar said it’s not often something like this happens in Bay County.

This is a developing story and we’ll have updates as they come.