PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 4-year-old left his condo room shortly before he fell from a balcony and died, according to a police report.

The incident happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Laketown Wharf Resort, according to Panama City Beach Police. The Warner Robbins boy fell from the 11th floor of the condo to the third floor and died from his injuries.

The report, which was released Tuesday, states that the boy’s father told officers that he went to sleep at midnight and did not know how or when the boy left the room. He added that the boy always cries and comes to his bed when he wakes up.

The death is under investigation.