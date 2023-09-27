WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials released video footage of the final three minutes of an active shooter incident Wednesday.

The dash and body camera footage shows a deputy arriving at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort near Baytowne Wharf on September 21. The deputy steps out of his vehicle and is nearly struck by a bullet.

The deputy then, using his vehicle’s door for cover, returns fire and hits the suspected shooter.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said the shooter was 21-year-old Gunner Cole from Warner Robins, Georgia. The video shows Cole running towards a wooded area and then being arrested by deputies as he lay in a ditch.

Cole is believed to have killed one person and shot two others as he stood near the roadway and fired at passing vehicles. Cole remains in the hospital and has not yet been taken to jail. He currently faces three felony charges but more charges are expected.