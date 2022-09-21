TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four Ybor City bartenders were arrested as part of a Tampa Police Department sting, alleging they sold drugs to bar patrons.

According to a release from Tampa police, officers went undercover and visited Ybor City bars and clubs over a two-month period for “Operation Last Call”. Police said they were able to buy drugs “ranging from cocaine to Adderall” at Southern Nights club, White Lie bar, Coyote Ugly Saloon and Tangra Nightclub.

Police said the suspects worked as bartenders, servers and promoters and would pass drugs to customers inside shot glasses, under trays and receipt holders. They were all arrested on drug charges occurring within 1000 feet of a church, due to the businesses’ proximity to Relevant Church, which is less than a block south of 7th Ave.

“We will not tolerate individuals using businesses in our city as their playground for illegal activity,” Chief Mary O’Connor said. “Ybor City is one of the most popular attractions in Tampa for both our residents and tens of thousands of visitors to our city every month. We will continue working to keep this area meant for fun as a safe place to visit.”

Police said the following people were arrested as part of the sting:

Brandon Brinson, 33, a bartender at Southern Nights, was arrested on two charges of delivery of a controlled substance on Sept. 13.

Carlos Diaz, 33, a bartender at Tangra, was arrested on one count of delivery of a controlled substance.

Promise Toby, 30, a bartender at White Lie bar, was arrested on Sept. 18 on three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and arrested on a failure to appear charge – operating an unregistered vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

Ashley Poole, 32, a server at Coyote Ugly, was arrested on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance on Sept. 20.

Tampa police said they expect to arrest at least two more people.