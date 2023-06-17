DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a small private plane at the Destin Executive Airport (DTS) came to a crash landing after sliding on the rain-covered runway.

The sheriff’s office posted about the crash around 6:08 p.m.

The post reads “A single-engine Piper Saratoga aircraft attempted to land at the Destin Airport during this afternoon’s storm. The plane hit a puddle of water on the runway and slid off into the grass, collapsing the starboard side landing gear, and coming to final rest on the wing.”

Damage is visible on the wing of the aircraft and the landing gear is bent. Thankfully the passengers inside are unharmed.