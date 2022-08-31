BASCOM, Fla. (WMBB) — A fisherman discovered a pickup truck at the bottom of the Chattahoochee River near Neal’s Landing on Monday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office dive team and Houston County Search and Rescue located the vehicle around 10:00 Monday night.

The red GMC Sonoma was pulled out of the river by a local towing service Tuesday morning.

The truck has Iowa plates, and investigators have made contact with the owner and are working with the Benton County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office to investigate further.