PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola business owner has been awarded $1.6 million after a week-long civil trial.

The owner of DeLuna Oyster Company said Skanska U.S.A. barges destroyed his oyster cages during Hurricane Sally because the barges weren’t properly secured. DeLuna Oyster Company’s total award included $445,016 in property damage and $1,244,761 in lost profits.

Skanska’s attorneys argued the storm itself destroyed the oysters and equipment.

This is the first of what could be hundreds of civil trials from Escambia County and Santa Rosa County residents, commuters and business owners who said the loose Skanska barges caused them financial damage.

