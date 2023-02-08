TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office cadet was arrested on Tuesday after he was accused of stealing from his former employer.

The sheriff’s office said Darius Barnwell, 25, was arrested on his second day with the Sheriff’s Training Academy for alleged criminal activity that happened before he started training.

Barnwell was accused of stealing from his previous employer, the cash-handling company, Loomis. He allegedly stole cash intended for ATMs on nine occasions and forced the machine to balance out to avoid raising suspicion.

“It is extremely disappointing that someone who wanted to serve and protect the community would commit this crime,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “No one is above the law. It doesn’t matter if you have been part of HCSO two days, or twenty years. If you work at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, you will be held to a higher standard. I applaud our detectives for uncovering this and taking quick action.”

Barnwell was arrested on a charge of grand theft in the third degree, meaning he was accused of stealing between $10,000 and $20,000. He was employed by Loomis from Oct. 6, 2022 to Feb. 6, 2023.