OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Okaloosa County grand jury indicted a Niceville woman who shot and killed her ex-husband Friday.

According to a news release by the State Attorney’s office, 59-year-old Susan Rebecca Cole has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm.

On November 5, 2022, local attorney Douglas “Doug” Hutchenson was at his ex-wife’s home on Adams Street in Niceville.

Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office investigators said Cole told them Hutchenson had a gun, laid it on the dining room table, then went to the bathroom. Allegedly, Cole picked up the gun, went to the bathroom and shot Hutchenson in the head.

He died at the scene.