DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Nearly $1 million worth of cocaine was found washed up along a Florida beach over the weekend, according to authorities.

U.S. Border Patrol officials said the drugs were found at a beach in Daytona. Border Patrol agents, along with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, seized the bag.

Photo courtesy of Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar

The entire package weighed 67 pounds.

According to authorities, the estimated street value of the cocaine is approximately $970,000.