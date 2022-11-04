BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – An afternoon traffic stop led to authorities discovering two missing Iowa teens Thursday, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official.

FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US 231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue with Iowa tags.

The trooper located the car and conducted a traffic stop near US 231 and Chapel Road around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The BCSO deputy arrived to assist the trooper with the traffic stop. FHP officials said the trooper and deputy discovered the two people in the car were two missing teenage boys from Iowa.

They took the 15-year-old and 17-year-old from Asbury, Iowa into custody. Authorities said the 15-year-old was charged with being a fugitive from justice and the 17-year-old was charged with giving false information to a police officer.

The two teens were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice to be held for transport back to Iowa.