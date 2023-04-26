PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The US Coast Guard said Tuesday that they had recovered people aboard a life raft while searching for a missing shrimp boat.

Officials with the agency said the men were identified as Michael Redman and Jimmy Mallory, who were both found in good health. They did say the life raft was in the same area where the boat went missing.

The search began Monday night when 60-62 foot vessel was reported as sinking in the Gulf of Mexico off of Gulf County, Florida.

The agency said radio and cell communications were lost with the vessel as it was making its way back to Port.

Redman and Mallory are now reportedly heading back to port for a debriefing.