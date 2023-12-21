PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend at a Pensacola gym in May of 2022 has pleaded guilty to her murder.

Kennon Farrow, 42, pleaded guilty to the murder of Carla Williams, 48. Farrow walked into Pensacola Fitness on May 24 and shot Williams several times, killing her, according to Pensacola Police.

Farrow’s plea comes two days after an order was released stating he was competent to stand trial.

Farrow’s attorney previously told WKRG that Farrow had been struggling over Williams ending their relationship.

“I never thought that something like this was possible. He professed his deep love for her. I think perhaps he couldn’t accept that in her mind the relationship was over,” David Sellers, Farrow’s attorney, said.

“He really cared for her. They had talked about marriage. They were actually engaged, I believe, until the incident that I represent him on occurred.”

Farrow had previously been arrested in February of 2022 on charges of domestic violence by strangulation and burglary. Williams was the victim in that case, according to Sellers.