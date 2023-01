BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida man was killed in an accident with a school bus on U.S. 231 around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the 66-year-old man was driving a pick-up truck.

It crashed into the school bus as it neared Penny Road off of 231. Officials said the bus was stopped in the outside southbound lane.

The man did not stop the pick-up truck in time and collided with the rear of the bus.