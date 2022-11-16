HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 61-year-old man with a lengthy rap sheet was shot and killed by Hernando County deputies Friday while being served two felony arrest warrants, authorities announced.

On Friday, Nov. 11, deputies attempted to serve two arrest warrants to 61-year-old Gary Schryver at a home in Spring Hill. Authorities said Schryver was “known to have violent tendencies” and had been arrested at least 19 times since 1977.

After deputies were invited into his house, they were escorted to a bedroom where Schryver was waiting. When deputies tried to speak with him, they said he immediately became confrontational.

At some point, shots were fired, leading to Schryver’s death. The sheriff’s office did not elaborate on Schryver’s shooting death.

Friday’s incident did not mark the first time Schryver was shot by authorities.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, in February 2018, deputies made contact with Schryver after a caller reported him carrying a firearm while walking around the Family Dollar on Marble Avenue and Spring Hill Drive.

When deputies confronted Schryver, he became confrontational. Moments later, Schryver was shot by deputies. He later recovered from his injuries.

As per standard protocol, the deputy, whose identity is protected under Marsy’s Law, has been placed on paid administrative leave following Friday’s incident.

An investigation is being conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and is said to be in its preliminary stages.