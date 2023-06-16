MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Weather Service in Mobile, Alabama issued a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for West Pensacola, Warrington, and Gulf Breeze in Northwest Florida.

A training line of thunderstorms has produced incredible rainfall amounts. As of 1am Friday, 9-13″ of rain had fallen over the area. Rainfall totals exceeding 12 inches are also occuring in Pensacola Beach.

This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. Another 1-2 hours of rain could lead to final rainfall totals exceeding 16 inches.

Residents are urged not to drive into a flooded area. If you experience water getting into your homes, please call emergency services.

An areal flood watch has been issued for the entire WKRG viewing area through 7 PM Friday evening.