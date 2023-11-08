PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Amazon delivery driver who was bitten by a rattlesnake while dropping off packages in September has made a full recovery.

Mone’t Robinson told WPBF that she was delivering a package to a home in the Highland Reserve Community in Palm City when she was bitten by what she said “felt like a bee sting.”

“It wasn’t nothing too aggressive, just a little sting,” she said.

However, she wasn’t stung by a bee, she was bitten by a venomous Eastern diamondback rattlesnake, which was coiled up nearby. Robinson and a neighbor dialed 911 immediately.

“I thought I was going to die,” Robinson said. “I could hardly breathe because my airway was like closing, my throat swelling from inside.”

Robinson was taken to a hospital where she spent nearly three weeks. She told the news station that she nearly died from going “into some type of shock” but was grateful it wasn’t her time.

“Everybody keeps telling me it’s like a one in a million that something like that happened,” she told WPBF.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said Eastern diamondback rattlesnakes are solitary animals that usually function as ambush predators. They usually try to escape situations where they feel threatened but are capable of attacking.

The FWC said if you see one of these snakes, give it space and do not touch it. Rattlesnake sightings can be reported with the FWC Reporter app.