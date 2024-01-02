WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On the first day of the new year, over 700 people rushed into cold waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

The South Walton Fire District held its 10th annual Polar Bear Plunge on January 1, 2024, and over 700 people attended.

“It’s all about rinsing off the old and welcoming the new and everybody who participates is also raising money for a really good cause,” said South Walton Fire District Public Information Officer Mackenzie McClintock.

After getting checked in at the Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar, attendees were able to participate in a costume contest.

“I think people are enjoying the excitement with the contest the costume contest and getting all of their families involved,” said Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar Service Manager Leah Denmark.

Winners of the contest won a medal with the polar bear plunge logo on it. Participant Nikki Wolverton said some costumes included ninja turtles, Baby Shark and pink flamingos.

All the funds from the event went towards the South Walton Fire District community education programs such as free CPR classes.

“We’re excited to help raise money for training with South Walton Fire District. They do a lot of training with us,” Denmark, a former paramedic herself, said.

She said she’s happy to give back to the men and women who serve the Walton County community.

“A lot of times the only opportunity that people must see the fire department or beach safety is when it’s one of the worst days of their life. So, when they have the chance to meet with our lifeguards, our firefighters, our paramedic, our fire chief, our fire marshal, myself and see us in this fun environment, it builds relationships,” McClintock said.

Many of the people who came out Monday have taken the plunge in previous years and are happy to return. For others, however, this was their very first time.

“This is the first time for me. I’m super excited, and I think it’s going to be more every year I’m going to be here,” said participant Margo Browning.

The plungers swam out about 50 feet to lifeguards on jet skis, then swam back to shore. Some brave souls lingered in the Gulf, enjoying the cool water, which was about 60 degrees.