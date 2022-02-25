TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida is one of three states first to receive “hard” Mountain Dew, according to the Boston Beer Company.

The company announced Tuesday the launch of HARD MTN DEW, an alcoholic beverage with four flavors, including original Mountain Dew, Baja Blast, black cherry and watermelon.

The drinks have no caffeine and no added sugar and are 100 calories. They are 5% alcohol by volume.

The alcoholic Mountain Dew is rolling out first in Florida, Tennessee and Iowa. Availably is expect to expand throughout the year.

“Originally intended to be a mixer for alcoholic spirits when MTN DEW was created more than 80 years ago, the brand is returning to its roots in one of the first alcoholic versions of a major soft drink,” a press release states.

HARD MTN DEW is available in 24oz single-serve cans and 12-packs of 12oz cans.