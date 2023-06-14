MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Jackson County Tax Collector’s office employee, accused of stealing from her job, will not face a fourth trial.

According to a release by the State Attorney’s office, Genene Hill Hall, 58, pled guilty Monday to one count of principal to an organized scheme to defraud more than $50,000 and 123 counts of principal to forgery.

Hall will not serve any prison time.

The crimes occurred from 2013 to 2016 while Hall was working at the Sneads branch of the Jackson County Tax Collector’s office.

Investigators said after customers paid for their taxes and titles, Hall and Roberta Mary Cotton would wait for them to leave and void the transactions.

Cotton already pled out her charges.

Hall will not serve prison time but will get 10 years probation, forfeit state retirement and pay restitution.

The plea came on the day her fourth trial was supposed to start. The other three ended with witness tampering, a hung jury, and a mistrial.