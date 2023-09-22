TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A former high school clinical assistant in South Florida is behind bars after allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student, according to deputies.

Yuriria Del Carmen Angeles-Sanchez, 21, is accused of having sexual relations over the course of five months from Aug. 30, 2022, through Jan.18, 2023, with the student on Estero High School’s campus.

An arrest report said a student notified the school resource officer, saying she heard a rumor that the victim was involved with the school nurse on and off campus.

The report had records of evidence from Angeles-Sanchez and the victim’s relationship including Snapchat, Instagram, and photos on their devices.

Additional information on the arrest report has been redacted, per Marsy’s Law.

In a statement made to NBC affiliate WBBH, the Lee County School District issued a statement saying, “We immediately suspended the employee when notified of the allegations. She never returned to the school and her contract expired in June.”

On Wednesday, an outstanding warrant was issued for her arrest. Angeles-Sanchez was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail for lewd and lascivious behavior, according to the arrest documents.

She was released Thursday on a $50,000 bond.