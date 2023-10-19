PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Gulf Coast State College alum is six wins away from becoming the first player in MLB history to win three World Series titles in a row with three separate teams.

Will Smith, 34, won his first World Series with the Atlanta Braves in 2021. He was traded to the Houston Astros the following summer, and they won the 2022 World Series.

Now, Smith is on the Texas Ranger, who are leading his former team, the Astros, 2-0 in the American League Championship Series.

Only two players in the history of the MLB have reached the World Series on three separate teams, three years in a row (Don Baylor ’86-’88, Eric Hinske ’07-’09).

No player has ever won three World Series titles in a row on three separate teams, meaning Smith would be the first if the Rangers can pull out the win.