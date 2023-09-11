BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — During last night’s Marianna vs. Blountstown high school football game, an fight sent one player to the hospital.

In the third quarter, Blountstown’s Gavin Lambeth tackled Marianna’s Ethan Lipford. After the play, Lambeth grabbed Lipford by the helmet, pushed his head into the ground twice, then pulled off Lipford’s helmet and hit him with it.

Lipford was airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare after he couldn’t walk or talk following the incident. Following the fight, Lambeth was ejected from the game. He has since been suspended for one game, pending an official decision from the FHSAA.

Lipford suffered a severe concussion, but is back home recovering.

Marianna head football coach Jack Glover said he is just happy his player is okay.