TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman won big after buying a winning lottery ticket from the Florida Lottery.

Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that Angelic Cokely, 43, of Lauderhill claimed a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular Scratch-off Game.

Cokely purchased her winning ticket from the Publix at 5855 West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderhill.

The 43-year-old claimed her prize as a one-time payment of $640,000. The store will also get a commission of $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 scratch-off game features two top prizes of getting $1 million a year for life as well as 171 $1 million prizes.

It was first launched on Feb. 27.