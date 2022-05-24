FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fountain woman set her curtains on fire and tried to burn her house down while an 11-year-old child was inside, according to court records.

At about 11 p.m. Friday, Summer Dykes, 43, of the 17000 block of Pine Grove used lighter fluid to start the fire, the records state. When one of the people in the home tried to put the fire out she told him not to.

The child suffered burn marks on his feet during the incident, the report states.

Deputies interviewed Dykes after the incident and she said she was trying to burn the house down.

“She explained that it was her house and she could do what she wanted,” the affidavit states.

Dykes was arrested and charged with attempted murder and arson. She is scheduled to have her first appearance before a judge Tuesday afternoon.