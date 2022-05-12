PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County woman accused of driving under the influence performed “multiple ballet and Irish folk dance moves” during a roadside field sobriety test, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Amy Harrington, 38, of Madeira Beach, rear-ended another vehicle approximately 1 mile from her home on April 27. When deputies arrived, they noted Harrington as showing several signs of impairment including bloodshot, watery, and glassy eyes as well as dilated pupils.

When deputies asked Harrington to walk the line, she “struggled to follow instructions, and was unsteady on her feet almost falling,” arrest documents said.

Harrington also danced during the field sobriety test doing “multiple ballet and Irish folk dance moves,” documents added.

Deputies said they found a white foam cup containing a light yellow liquid that smelled of alcohol in the center cup holder of Harrington’s car. A preliminary breath test confirmed the liquid was alcohol, the arrest report added.

The sheriff’s office said Harrington later refused testing, which marks the second time she refused to test after a separate incident in Pinellas County on March 3, 2019.

Harrington was charged with driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to testing. Bond was set at $650.