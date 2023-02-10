ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police arrested a woman Thursday night in connection with a murder that happened earlier this week.

The investigation began Tuesday night when a neighbor called the St. Petersburg Police Department about an unattended death at a house in the area of 17th Street South and 19th Avenue South.

Officers found the body of Brian Graham, 43, with trauma to his upper body, leading authorities to believe his death was a homicide.

Investigators said they learned the suspect in the case was Graham’s girlfriend, 30-year-old Shakerra Long.

According to police, they believe that Long fatally stabbed Graham Sunday morning. She was taken into custody at 11:35 p.m. Thursday night.

Long was charged with second-degree murder and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.