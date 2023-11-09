TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida voters could be able to decide whether or not to allow recreational marijuana in 2024 – an issue that has sparked debate for years.

On Wednesday, Florida Supreme Court justices heard arguments about the case. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody challenged the amendment and asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on whether it should be allowed on the 2024 ballot.

In court, an attorney for Moody’s office argued that the ballot language is misleading due to the wording about licensing, and because marijuana is still prohibited under federal law.

“The sponsor has injected uncertainty and confusion about the inner play between the proposed amendment and federal law,” said Jeffrey Desousa, an Attorney on behalf of AG Moody.

Smart & Safe Florida is sponsoring the initiative. An attorney for the group disputed the state’s claims, arguing Wednesday that voters will be understand the language and should be able to decide.

“Voters going into the voting booth, knowing they’re voting on changing the organic law of the state will take that duty responsibly and seriously, and really think about what they’re reading and this is what they want,” said Smart & Safe Attorney John Dash.

The justices appeared to push back against the state’s arguments at times.

“Come on, it also says it applies to Florida law. We cannot read the context of the whole statement, right?” said Florida Supreme Court Justice John Daniel Couriel.

In the past, the Florida Supreme Court has rejected marijuana amendments. Attorneys for Smart & Safe Florida said they used past rulings to make the amendment comply with the law.

“We did a conscientious job of trying to follow this court precedents,” Dash said.

The court did not say when a decision would be released.