BAKER, Fla. (WMBB) — A Baker, Florida, sophomore student is being credited with saving a classmate’s life who unknowingly ate drug-laced candy earlier this week, according to investigators.

Kamri Reed jumped into action on Halloween and saved the life of her classmate Jolie Fisher.

According to Jolie’s father, Brian Fisher, the tenth grader was gifted candy for her birthday which she believed was Sour Patch Kids.

“Sometime during the school day she took a few of them, and my daughter went to the bathroom and started throwing up, and, I guess started shaking violently into almost a seizure,” Brian said.

That’s when Reed walked into the girl’s bathroom during the fourth period and found Jolie.

“She was standing up against the wall and I saw her kind of start to slump over her head moved and she was kind of closing her eyes a little bit like she was getting weaker,” said Reed.

Without hesitation, the JROTC Cadet put Jolie on her back and carried her to the nurse while screaming for someone to call for help.

Brian said Jolie was taken to the hospital and treated for fentanyl poisoning.

“It’s scary … I mean, there’s evil people in this world that want to take things like this into their hands and unfortunately, we became a victim of those evil people,” Brian said.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating where the candy came from. Investigators believe Jolie originally ingested THC gummies.

Meanwhile, the Fishers are thankful Reed was at the right place at the right time.

“I feel like anyone in my situation would have done that, and that’s kind of just what friends do. I’m glad she’s okay,” Reed said.

Kamri Reed and Jolie Fisher

Jolie is expected to make a full recovery but will remain under medical surveillance for a few days. Her dad said he knew she was getting back to normal when she asked to go trick-or-treating for her birthday.

The Okaloosa County School District said they will not comment on an active investigation.