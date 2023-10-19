ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida sheriff’s office K-9 was killed in a crash Monday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said K-9 Fredy was killed when the car he was in was hit by another car.

“Fredy’s life was cut tragically short,” the sheriff’s office said.

The 2.5-year-old Springer Spaniel was one of the sheriff’s office’s drug detection dogs. Deputies said K-9 Fredy intercepted hundreds of pounds of illegal narcotics coming into Central Florida. In January, the sheriff’s office posted about K-9 Fredy getting five pounds of meth off the streets in Orange County.

“We will forever honor Fredy’s contributions to Orange County and never forget his service and sacrifice,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.