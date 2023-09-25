PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — A South Walton sea turtle that was rescued last week is back out in its natural habitat.

The South Walton Turtle Watch received calls from the public about the turtle and the hook that was in its neck. On September 16th with the help of South Walton Fire District’s lifeguards and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the reptile was finally rescued.

Once the turtle was rescued it was transported to Gulf World Marine Institute in Bay County. After removing the hook and a complete veterinary exam by the institute, they determined the turtle – named Wanda – could go home.

Wanda was released early Friday morning. For more details about Sea Turtle Releases, you can click here.