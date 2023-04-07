(WFLA) — A book about Anne Frank was removed from a Florida school library after a new policy was approved.

According to WPTV, “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation” was removed from school libraries in Indian River County.

The news station said the book was removed from the Vero Beach High School library after a parent group expressed concerns.

“We think true history absolutely needs to be taught, the Holocaust, the Anne Frank diary,” Jennifer Pippin, who chairs the Indian River County chapter of Moms For Liberty, told WPTV.

Pippin argues that in one graphic scene in the book, Frank asks a friend to expose themselves to one another.

In another scene, Pippin said Frank walks along nude statues that are sexually explicit.

Dr. Kyra Schafte, the director of academic compliance and equity for the district told WPTV that the original “Diary of Anne Frank” is still in school libraries in Indian River County.

The news station reported that the graphic adaptation was removed after it was brought to the attention of the principal. It was later determined that some of its text did not contribute to the themes of Holocaust education.

“When districts address Holocaust education, it does so without denying or minimizing the events of Holocaust education,” Schafte told WPTV.

Pippin told the news station that her group has about 250 titles they plan to challenge in the future.

Indian River County recently created a “District Objection Committee.” It’s made up of a mixture of parents appointed by school board members and district employees.

The committee will meet if there are formal challenges for books to be removed district-wide.