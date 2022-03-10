PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Casks and Flights Wine Tasting Room in Pensacola announced on Facebook that they recently fired all of their staff.

The restaurant claimed the staff was let go under the suspicion of theft from the business over a period of time after it was discovered that certain POS/operating anomalies. On Saturday, all employee door keys and store cards were collected, and at the time the manager and staff were released for the cause.

As of the posting of the Facebook post on March 7, the restaurant has taken legal action and the authorities are now involved in a criminal investigation.

The restaurant reopened Tuesday with an entirely new staff.