TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The rapper who vowed to pay for Tyre Sampson’s funeral after the teen fell to his death from a drop tower ride in Florida, was using the boy for clout and did not follow through on the promise, Sampson’s family said.

The rapper, YK Osiris, whose real name is Osiris Williams, told TMZ he felt compelled to pay for the teen’s funeral, and would like to be in attendance if invited.

“Outside of music, I have a big heart and things like that, you know,” Williams said. “I know they was waiting on the amusement park to do their thing and whatever, but things gotta happen quicker.”

He also posted screenshots that appear to show a $15,000 donation to a GoFundMe set up by Sampson’s mother.

But Sampson’s family says Williams is lying and the receipt was fake, according to News 4.

“Thas [sic] photoshopped.. he clout chasin point blank period,” Sampson’s brother said on Facebook. “That’s the correct GoFundMe but that transaction does not exist. The top donation is $500 not $15000.”

“The services were covered and it was beautiful. That’s all that matters,” he added.

Williams explained it could take a couple business days for the donation to go through.

“Why me? I’m not even that type of person fr. I will never play around like that NEVER,” the rapper said, according to the news station.

Williams, who is signed to Def Jam Recordings, has a history of being behind on payments, according to the report.

“He has owed money to Lil Baby, French Montana and Drake and paid off his Drake debt by serenading him a live rendition of ‘Worth It’,” the report said.

Sampson, 14, fell 430 feet to his death from the Free Fall attraction at Orlando’s ICON Park on March 24.

The teen weighed over 300, while the maximum weight for the ride was 286 pounds, according to its manual. His harness “was still in a down and locked position when the ride stopped,” the accident report said.

The ride remains closed as the investigation into Sampson’s death continues.