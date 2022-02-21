WINTER PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — The man shot and killed by police at a Florida wedding reception Saturday night was a relative of the bride, according to reports.

Daniel Patrick Knight, 39 was at the reception to celebrate his niece’s wedding when he assaulted a number of other guests, according to a report from WESH 2 NEWS.

Officers from the Winter Park Police Department were called to break up the fight, but things continued to escalate. Police said Knight knocked one of the officers unconscious before turning his attention on another officer. That’s when the second officer fired his gun, striking Knight.

The 39-year-old was transported to an area hospital, where he ultimately died as a result of his gunshot wound.

On Sunday, Knight’s family told WESH they are working to “get the entire truth out” about what happened.

In a statement to the news station, the family said Knight was a “kind gentle soul, and his only crime committed that night was drinking and having a good time with his family.”

The statement said Knight was not known to be a drinker and worked 16-hour shifts nearly every day to support his family.

“His niece’s wedding was the first day he was able to come out and celebrate in a long time. This shooting was unjustified and we are working with a lawyer and the FDLE to get the entire truth out,” the statement added.

Both officers were transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting.