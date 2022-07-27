PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Institute of Police Technology and Management is recognizing Panama City Beach Patrol Officer Bob Moss as the Florida Drug Recognition Expert of the Year.

“Probably about half an hour before the whole thing went off, Chief said, ‘Bob, what do you think your chances of winning this thing are?’ I’m like, ‘not good,” Moss said.

Moss is humble and he takes his job very seriously.

He had written 89 DUI citations over the 12 months- most of which were alcohol-related.

Moss is actually Bay County’s top DUI officer.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said he accomplished all of this while also completing his regular duties as a patrolman.

“So in between responding to domestics, violent crime, water calls, people drowning, he was still able to get out there and take aggressive traffic enforcement and also be named the Drug Recognition Expert for the entire state of Florida,” Talamantez said.

He also said the community is lucky to have Moss.

“My first day on the shift I’m looking around like what is my role going to be here? And nobody wanted to do DUIs and everybody had their own reasons for wanting to do it or not do it,” Moss said. “So I just kind of started doing it.”

Moss went full force in his new role.

In 2020, he became the department’s only Drug Recognition Expert.

It only took two years to be named the best in the state.

“I was like there’s more well-qualified people to win this than me. I’m just happy my name’s being mentioned without a curse word before or after it,” Moss said. “So it’s been very humbling and I was told it’s because of how dedicated I am to it and how serious I take it and I hope that’s true.”

Moss said now he wants to help other people get to where he is.

He’s considering becoming an instructor.