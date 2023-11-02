PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola mother accused of causing severe injuries to her baby wants to go to trial.

Susan Hale pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated child abuse in court on Monday.

According to the arrest report, her 2-year-old daughter had fractures to her skull, spine and ribs. She also had a liver laceration, facial bruising and burn marks on her body.

The baby is in a long-term care center. The report states she “remains in a persistent vegetative state with a grim prognosis for meaningful recovery.”

Hale remains in the Escambia County jail with a bond set at $750,000.