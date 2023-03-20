CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The city of Clearwater is now without a mayor.

Monday morning, Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard resigned from his office in the middle of a special council work session after calling for a five-minute recess.

Upon returning, Hibbard made the announcement.

“This is probably one of the toughest things I’ve ever done in my entire life, but I know it’s right because I’m not a quitter,” Hibbard said. “But I’m not the right leader for the council anymore.”

During his announcement, Hibbard said he is concerned about where the city of Clearwater is going over budget concerns, saying that it was simple math and the city was “not doing very well on the test.”

“I’m a busy guy,” he said. “I’ve always believed in making sacrifices for public services, and I love Clearwater.”

“In good conscience for my family, for my own health and other things, I cannot remain the mayor,” Hibbard said.

After his speech, Hibbard packed up his things and walked out in the middle of the meeting.

The council took another recess before returning, saying while the mayor’s resignation was a shock, there is still work to do and that nobody should freak out.

8 On Your Side has reached out to the city of Clearwater for an official statement.