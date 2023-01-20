WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who stabbed a woman 109 times in Florida was sentenced to life in prison this week.

Storm Royal Thayer, 26, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder in the July 2021 killing. The incident happened in San Destin at Thayer’s father’s home. The victim was described as a roommate.

Before being arrested and charged with the murder, Thayer had been sent to prison several times since 2014 for burglary, grand theft, and aggravated battery. He was released from prison again in March 2021 after serving about a year for child abuse.